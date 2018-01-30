Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series

"It is a great honor for Mass Appeal to work with Netflix to produce our new series Rapture. We've been telling hip hop stories since '96, and as natives we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice."

Two of the rappers featured on Rapture made appearances at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards last night: Logic performed his hit, "1-800-275-8255," while Rapsody was up for three awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

The eight-part series debuts on March 30. Watch a trailer for the show here.