New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Key will also be performing with New Found Glory during the trek. The tour will be kicking off on May 17th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will wrap on June 22nd in Dallas, TX.

Bayside vocalist Anthony Raneri shared his excitement about the outing, "It's very rare for a whole tour package to work this well musically and socially. I have a New Found Glory tattoo and a couple of them have Bayside tattoos. I've sang on NFG records and both the members of NFG and Vinnie from the Movielife have sang on Bayside records.

"The Movielife and NFG might have been two of the first bands that we ever gave our demo to when we first started Bayside. This is a very special tour for us on many levels." See the dates - here.