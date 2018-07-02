Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

07-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton for the 2018 "Firepower" world tour debut of their 1976 classic, "Victim Of Changes", at Sala Cubec in Bilbao, Spain on June 28.



The tune, which originally appeared on the UK band's second album, "Sad Wings Of Destiny", marked its fiorst appearance in the set since it was last performed in December 2015 on the group's "Redeemer Of Souls" trek.



Recently-retired from the road due to health issues from a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease, Tipton regrouped with the veteran metal outfit for the event's four-song encore in Bilbao that included "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and "Victim Of Changes."



Judas Priest have just launched the Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation in honor of their guitarist who is suffering from the degenerative neurological disorder.



"It was the band that suggested we start a foundation which, although in my name, is really a Judas Priest foundation," explains Tipton. "We are selling t-shirts with the slogan 'No Surrender' (a track off the latest album) which is very appropriate considering the determination you have to summon up to get on with life and beat this illness - it's the sort of thing that always happens to 'someone else'



"There are many Parkinson related charities were we could send the funds we raise to which deal with the many different aspects of this disease both physically and mentally - but what really excites me is a brand new pioneering treatment called MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy, which although in its early stages has already had great success with a Parkinson's related condition called essential tremor. Dr Bain, my specialist who is one of the leading experts in this field, and his colleagues are now turning their attention to treating Parkinson's patients with this state of the art MR scanners and are very optimistic as to the positive results that are emerging." Read more and watch the performance here.