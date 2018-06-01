News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album
06-01-2018
Ann Wilson

(hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is sharing details about her forthcoming new solo album, "Immortal." Due September 14, the covers project sees the rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, The Eagles and more.

"The original working titles evolved as the concept for the album evolved, a little bit at a time," explains Wilson. "As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth; that the souls may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances. These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock."

Ann says the criteria for choosing this collection of songs was easy. "First of all, I had to LOVE them!," she adds. "They had to be songs I could get inside of authentically as a singer. Lyrics are important to me but the most important thing is always the marriage of words and melody that makes the song magic!"

Recorded with original Heart producer Mike Flicker, "Immortal" features guest appearances by Warren Haynes and Ben Mink.

Wilson will launch the project with her first-ever solo television special, which was taped this past April at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

