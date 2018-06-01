Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

06-01-2018

.

(hennemusic) Metallica will be honored by members of Deep Purple and Ghost when the legendary band receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize at a June 14th event in Stockholm.



Metallica will be recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music.



Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo will accept the honor as presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, with Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Roger Glover read a citation recognizing the veteran metal band at the Grand Hotel.



Members of Ghost and Candlemass will perform a Metallica tribute at the event; also scheduled to appear are Refused frontman Dennis Lyxen and Scorpions/ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who will perform a piece of music written specifically for the occasion.

"Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing," said Ulrich when news of the honor was first announced. "It puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much." here here.