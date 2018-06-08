News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'
06-08-2018
.
John Fogerty

(hennemusic) John Fogerty is streaming his new single, "The Holy Grail", featuring guitar work by ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons. The pair recently delivered the live debut of "The Holy Grail" during the first few shows of their joint Blues And Bayous Tour; the five-week US run sees Fogerty and ZZ Top taking turns closing the show each night before it wraps up in Welch, MN on June 29.

"For me as a musician, swamp boogie is the holy grail of music," Fogerty tells Rolling Stone. "This sound captured my soul from a very early age. I couldn't think of a better artist to conjure the vibe of the swamp with me better than the one and only Billy F. Gibbons."

"Getting together and collaborating with John Fogerty to create a new song called 'Holy Grail' is a tangible dividend from the Fogerty-Gibbons exchange," adds Gibbons. "It's classic electric-guitar chops with an electrifying climax."

"Selfishly, this is just a bucket list thing for me," says Fogerty. "I'm really looking forward to jamming and becoming intimately aware of their music and all the little things that happen during their set.

"It's all kind of fair game, I suppose," he continues. "I don't think we'd be cheating the audience if we spoil 'Proud Mary' by having a Billy solo in the middle - I'm kidding about the spoil part - but I think the audience would tolerate that because they know they are coming to a show where both of us are there. This is a new set of rules." Stream the song and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

