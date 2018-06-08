Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

The former Black Sabbath frontman has faced the Devil worship accusations for years and while he has a sense of humor about it now, back in 1986 he was actually sued by the parents of a teenager that took his own life and the parents tried to blame it on Osbourne's classic song "Suicide Solution". The case was thrown out two years later.

While speaking to The Guardian to promote his appearance at the Downlaod festival this weekend, Ozzy had this to say about the idea that he is involved with Satanism, "It's crazy that anyone would think I'd be in league with the devil, because I'm terrified of all kinds of sh*t. I'm very superstitious. I have to try not to be, otherwise I wouldn't leave the house."