Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims
06-08-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne shared his thoughts recently on a variety of topics including laughing off the accusations that have plagued him his entire career that he is a Satanist.

The former Black Sabbath frontman has faced the Devil worship accusations for years and while he has a sense of humor about it now, back in 1986 he was actually sued by the parents of a teenager that took his own life and the parents tried to blame it on Osbourne's classic song "Suicide Solution". The case was thrown out two years later.

While speaking to The Guardian to promote his appearance at the Downlaod festival this weekend, Ozzy had this to say about the idea that he is involved with Satanism, "It's crazy that anyone would think I'd be in league with the devil, because I'm terrified of all kinds of sh*t. I'm very superstitious. I have to try not to be, otherwise I wouldn't leave the house."

