Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album
06-08-2018
Rob Zombie

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie is sharing an update on the status of his forthcoming seventh studio album. The rocker has been in the studio working on the project - on and off - since last summer.

"Mixing the new album has begun!!," posted Zombie across his social media sites. "In the studio with producer Zeuss." Chris "Zeuss" Harris previously worked with the singer on his last studio effort, 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser."

The record debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 to continue Zombie's streak of six consecutive top ten albums. Zombie is teaming up with Marilyn Manson for a summer trek of North America that is billed as the "Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

