ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show
06-14-2018
ISIS

A special tribute show has been announced for late Cave In bassist Caleb Scofield, which will feature a special one off reunion from ISIS who will be playing under the name of their debut album "Celestial".

Billed as the west coast version of A Celebration of the Life and Art of Caleb Scofield the event will be taking place on October 13th at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Apart from the ISIS reunion, the show will also feature performances from Scofield's bands Cave In and Old Man Gloom, along with Pelican and 27 (which features Cave In's Adam McGrath).

The show is being staged to raise money for Caleb's family. He was killed in an auto accident in March of last year. He was 39 and was survived by his wife and two young children.

ISIS had this to say about their special one-off regrouping, "Caleb was a touring partner and bandmate to the individual and collective personnel of Isis," said the in a statement. "We are profoundly saddened that Caleb is gone. His place in our lives and hearts is indelible. Caleb's loss is unquestioningly felt most deeply by the family he leaves behind: his wife Jen and children Desmond and Sydney.

"As a group we are moved to try to do something to help them, and to commemorate Caleb's life, to celebrate what he meant to us," it continued. "[For] this occasion, we are choosing to perform under the name Celestial. This event is a one-off performance to benefit Caleb's family in their time of need and to pay tribute to a person we loved and lost. We are glad to be able to do our small part in the face of this tragedy and are looking forward to coming together to celebrate the beautiful and all too brief life of Caleb Scofield."

