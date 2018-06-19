The Icarus Line Must Die Film Premiere Announced

The special event will feature a screening of the film followed by live performances from Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line), Annie Hardy (Giant Drag) with Rachel Haden of that dog and Blackie from Urge Overkill, as well as Melissa Brooks (The Aquadolls).

Keith Morris of Black Flag, Circle Jerks, OFF! fame and Together Pangea will also being DJ sets. Doors for the event will be opening at 7:30 PM. Here is the synopsis of the movie:

Punk's not dead in this cool AF drama riffing on actual events. Set in Los Angeles' underground rock scene and starring former Icarus Line frontman Joe Cardamone as a fictionalized version of himself, the film-shot in artful black and white-follows Cardamone as he attempts to keep his band, his relationship and his life from completely falling apart. Featuring powerhouse performances by the Icarus Line, Together Pangea, RETOX, Obliterations, and Pink Mountaintops and guest starring Ariel Pink, Keith Morris, Jerry Stahl & Annie Hardy - Jonathan Ali