News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival
06-20-2018
.
Great South Bay Music Festival

Fans in Long Island will have a lot of music to enjoy at this year's Great South Bay Music Festival in July with organizers announced that the four day event will feature over 65 performers on 4 stages.

This year marks the 12th year for the festival which will be taking place at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15th and will feature a special tribute to Gregg Allman.

The lineup is led by Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Front Bottoms, Umphrey's McGee, Sublime with Rome, Envy On The Coast, original Allman Brothers founder Dickey Betts & his band performing the Allman's catalogue with a special tribute to Gregg Allman. We were sent the following details about the lineup:

Thursday will kick off the fest with nine bands including headliners: The Front Bottoms. Fans of the genre will enjoy a full day of hard driving, rabid rock to include Thrice, The Get Up Kids and native Long Islanders: Envy on the Coast.

Friday: Three Stages: Headlining the main Stage the festival is excited to present Alternative Reggae Rockers Sublime with Rome, plus Dirty Heads, and Less Than Jake. Over 14 artists on three stages.

Saturday is always "Jam-Rock Day" at Great South Bay. Headlining this year and returning for their third visit are Masters of the genre: Umphrey's McGee, plus Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Papadosio, and Grateful Dead "Keepers of the Flame" JGB Feat.Ex-Jerry Garcia band-mate Melvin Seals. Also appearing is Grammy nominated Infamous Stringdusters member, and local guitar phenom, Andy Falco, & Friends.

Sunday - legends and more legends... Great South Bay is honored and excited to present Allman Brothers Founding Member, singer-songwriter and guitarist: Dickie Betts and his Band. Betts will perform a night of Allman Classics, as well as a heartfelt tribute to Gregg Allman.

In addition, on the Main Stage: legendary rockers Little Feat, and returning for their fourth time, (and now considered Great South Bay "family",) Electric Hot Tuna. Plus, the Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts. (sons of Gregg Allman and Dickie Betts), with nineteen artists' performing throughout the day.

And for the annual special Sunday Morning Kids Concert, Great South Bay is excited to bring back Disney's: Imagination Movers. They will perform at noon. A full menu of educational children's performers to appear all day Saturday & Sunday.

Great South Bay Music Festival MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Great South Bay Music Festival T-shirts and Posters

More Great South Bay Music Festival News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.