Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

This year marks the 12th year for the festival which will be taking place at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15th and will feature a special tribute to Gregg Allman.

The lineup is led by Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Front Bottoms, Umphrey's McGee, Sublime with Rome, Envy On The Coast, original Allman Brothers founder Dickey Betts & his band performing the Allman's catalogue with a special tribute to Gregg Allman. We were sent the following details about the lineup:

Thursday will kick off the fest with nine bands including headliners: The Front Bottoms. Fans of the genre will enjoy a full day of hard driving, rabid rock to include Thrice, The Get Up Kids and native Long Islanders: Envy on the Coast.

Friday: Three Stages: Headlining the main Stage the festival is excited to present Alternative Reggae Rockers Sublime with Rome, plus Dirty Heads, and Less Than Jake. Over 14 artists on three stages.

Saturday is always "Jam-Rock Day" at Great South Bay. Headlining this year and returning for their third visit are Masters of the genre: Umphrey's McGee, plus Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Papadosio, and Grateful Dead "Keepers of the Flame" JGB Feat.Ex-Jerry Garcia band-mate Melvin Seals. Also appearing is Grammy nominated Infamous Stringdusters member, and local guitar phenom, Andy Falco, & Friends.

Sunday - legends and more legends... Great South Bay is honored and excited to present Allman Brothers Founding Member, singer-songwriter and guitarist: Dickie Betts and his Band. Betts will perform a night of Allman Classics, as well as a heartfelt tribute to Gregg Allman.

In addition, on the Main Stage: legendary rockers Little Feat, and returning for their fourth time, (and now considered Great South Bay "family",) Electric Hot Tuna. Plus, the Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts. (sons of Gregg Allman and Dickie Betts), with nineteen artists' performing throughout the day.

And for the annual special Sunday Morning Kids Concert, Great South Bay is excited to bring back Disney's: Imagination Movers. They will perform at noon. A full menu of educational children's performers to appear all day Saturday & Sunday.