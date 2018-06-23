|
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54
.
The music word was shocked to learn the sad passing of legendary Pantera, Hellyeah and Damage Plan drummer Vinnie Paul at the age of 54. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. The sad news was shared by the Pantera camp late Friday night (June 22nd). They posted the following message via social media, "Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."
The sad news was shared by the Pantera camp late Friday night (June 22nd). They posted the following message via social media, "Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.
"Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."
Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester
System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron
Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea
Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue
Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'
Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost
Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight
Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo
Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival
Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire
Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour
Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video
Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre
Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town
Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend
In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions
Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live
Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth
Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II
Jann Arden - These Are The Days
The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I
Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago
Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition
Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.