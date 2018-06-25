Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

06-24-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their 20015 hit, "Best Of You", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 21st and videos of the performance and the interview segment with Dave Grohl have been shared online.

The episode - which also saw Dave Grohl guest alongside actress Sophie Turner and a new edition of Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney - came during a rare week of programs that saw Corden hosting the show at Central Hall Westminster in London, UK.



The late night appearance by Grohl and the band on the program came as the Foos were getting set to play a pair of weekend concerts at London Stadium to wrap up the European leg of their world tour in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold."



Following a series of short treks in North America this spring and early summer, the Foo Fighters will return to launch an extensive fall series of shows on the continent starting in Columbia, MD on July 6. Watch the performance and inteview here.