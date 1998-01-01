The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

The band recruited horror maestro Tony Valenzuela (Black Box TV, Villisca) to create the new video and he incorporated some classic performance footage with some zombie imagery.

Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "'Dead And Gone' is one of those tracks that must be played LOUD!!! It's got a great groove, and it's basically about living life, (responsibly) having fun, and not letting ANYBODY judge you for wanting to have a great time!!!!" Watch the video here.