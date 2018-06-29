Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming audio of the new single, "So Far Under", as the latest preview to the August 24 release of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog."



"It's about feeling completely up against it - outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it," explains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it's not as resigned to defeat as it may seem. The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There's still room to flip the script.



"Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy - from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz's studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We're extremely proud of this song and the entire album."



"So Far Under" follows the lead single, "The One You Know", as the second tune issued ahead of the project's late summer arrival. Stream the song and read more here.