Tremonti Announce UK And Euro Tour Including Iron Maiden Shows

The 7-week run - which begins in Munich, Germany on June 18 - mixes headline concerts and festival appearances with support slots on several Iron Maiden shows.

The trio of vocalist/guitarist Mark Tremonti, guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock will be joined by bassist Tanner Keegan for the 2018 tour.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with general sale beginning this Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. from MarkTremonti.com and direct from venue box offices

Tremonti's fourth full-length album, "A Dying Machine", will be released this summer via Napalm Records; the set was produced by longtime band associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. Read more including the dates here.