|
Niall Horan Previews 'On the Loose' Video
.
(Radio.com) Niall Horan will release the music video for his fourth solo single, "On The Loose," today (March 6), but for those who can't wait, the former One Direction singer has posted two short previews on social media. Both five-second clips feature rapid edits and double-exposures of a beautiful brunette in an open field. 'On The Loose" is from Horan's 2017 solo debut Flicker.
Both five-second clips feature rapid edits and double-exposures of a beautiful brunette in an open field. 'On The Loose" is from Horan's 2017 solo debut Flicker.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour
• Robert Plant Announces More North American Live Dates
• Avenged Sevenfold Announce End of the World Summer Tour
• Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour
• Singled Out: Krantz' Until We Meet Again
• Myles Kennedy Streams New Song From Forthcoming Album
• Radiohead Star Scores New Joaquin Phoenix Film
• Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars
• Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details
• Stone Temple Pilots Joined By Surprise Guests
• Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics
• Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits
• Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band
• Judas Priest Streaming New Song 'Never The Heroes'
• New U2 Vinyl Reissues Coming Next Month
• Lil Wayne Takes New Shot At Birdman With 'Vizine'
• Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds
• Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce Tour
• Meghan Trainor Shares 'No Excuses' Dance Video
• Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA
• Sia Reveals New Wig In Google Assistant Commercial
• Lil Kim Debuts New Song 'Spicy' For Heavyweight Champ
• Liam Payne, Flo Rida And Zedd Lead Nickelodeon SlimeFest
• Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Track Details
• Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover For Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute Album
• Niall Horan Previews 'On the Loose' Video
• Future Teases New Collaboration With Drake
• Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video
• Taylor Swift Sends Flowers Following Police Officer's Death
• DJ Khaled Release 'Top Off' Feat JAY-Z, Beyonce and Future
• The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View
• Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum
• Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls
• Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life
• Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver
• The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues
• RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect
• Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977
• TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man
• Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One
• Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.