Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance
(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley wants your help. The country star has put out a call for fans to send him photos of "everyday female heroes" that he'll incorporate into his performance of "Women, Amen" at this year's ACM Awards. The singer offers "mom, sister, wife, relative, friend, co-worker, doctor, teammate, coach" as examples of the kinds of women who will qualify, with the chosen photos flashed on a big screen behind Bentley during the performance. Images should be taken on a solid neutral colored background and must be posted via Twitter or Instagram with the official hashtag #WomanAmenACM by Wednesday, April 4. Read more here.
