Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop

The veteran band's album shot to the top of the charts 15 months after release due to a promotional bundle that included the effort with tickets to the group's upcoming tour.

But the following week, the album suffered the biggest drop in chart history when it plunged to No. 168 with a 96% drop in sales, according to a report from UCR.

The band reportedly broke their own record with this drop with UCR reporting that "This House Is Not For Sale" had previously held the chart drop record when it originally plunged 84 spots during its second week of release, following a chart topping debut in November of 2016.