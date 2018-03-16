|
Charlie Puth Recruits Kehlani For New Track 'Done For Me'
(Radio.com) Charlie Puth and Kehlani got a thing going on. The pair have teamed up for a new song, "Done for Me," which can now be streamed online The catchy brand new single finds the singers trading verses over a percolating electronic bass line and warm synthesizers reminiscent of classic '80s pop. "Done for Me" is the latest advance from Puth's anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes, which is set to drop on May 11. Listen to "Done for Me" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.