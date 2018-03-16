|
Documentary Being Filmed For Final Warped Tour
.
The Warped Tour is coming to end this summer after twenty-four years and organizers have announced that they will be releasing an official documentary. We were sent the following details: Anthem Films, Dola Media Group and the staff at Vans Warped Tour have teamed up for the official Vans Warped Tour documentary, which will hopefully be released at the end of 2017. The documentary will be a 4-part series chronicling the rise, the fall, and the future of the tour and will be filmed during the tour's final expedition this summer.
