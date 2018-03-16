The Doors Preview Their Upcoming Big TV Interview

The two surviving members of the band sat down with Rather at the Whisky A Go Go on Hollywood's Sunset Strip to reminisce about their music, the sixties, activism, and the life and death of Jim Morrison.

The group describes the session as "one of the most interesting and in-depth interviews the guys have ever done." The Doors' appearance on The Big Interview With Dan Rather will premiere on AXS TV on Tuesday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT. Watch the preview here.