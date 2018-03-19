News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Britney Spears Gets A Janet Jackson Workout In New Video Clip
03-19-2018
.
Britney Spears

(Radio.com) Fitness motivation can be hard to come by but a killer soundtrack helps. Last week, Britney Spears shared a video of her gym routine set to Janet Jackson's "All Nite (Don't Stop)" from her 2004 album Damita Jo.

The "Toxic" singer stretches and lifts weights to the throwback song. Spears looks strong and healthy in her workout gear, offering her fans yet another glimpse of how hard she pushes herself.

Later in the day, Spears shared a photo from her grand foyer wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress. She seemed to be in the St. Patrick's Day spirit, captioning the image with a variety of shamrock emojis. Watch Britney's workout here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Britney Spears News

