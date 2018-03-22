G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla ign, Tour Announced

The 2018 edition of the North American trek is set to also feature Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and YBN Nahmir. P-Lo and Murda Beatz will join as special guests.

The tour kicks off July 20 in Auburn, WA, with shows mapped out through Sept. 8, when the crew wraps it up in West Palm Beach, FL. Check out the dates here.