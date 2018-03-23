Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

"As the Cold Summer tour comes to a end.. It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night," the rapper posted on Twitter. "Now class is coming to a end. It's time for Graduation! My Last Album & Final Class: TM104," adding the hashtag #TrustYaProcess.

The album's title, TM104, is a reference to his 2005 debut, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, bringing his recording career full circle. See Jeezy's tweet here.