Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

Lee and Lifeson were friend in school before forming the iconic heavy prog rock trio. Adler and Slash were also friends in school before then teamed up with another pair of school friends (Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin) in Guns N' Roses, along with Duff McKagan.

In interview with 98.9 The Rock, Adler had the following to say about his and Slash's relationship and what he had hoped for it, : "I thought me and Slash were going to be like Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. They've known each other since they were in junior high school; they grew up together playing music; they got successful; and they stayed together for, like, 50 years.

"I thought that's how Slash and I were going to be, but it didn't work out that way. Friends come and friends go, even ones that you think and really feel in your heart you're going to have forever. I have no resentments. That's the only reason that I'm able to stay sober and not drinking.

"This whole GN'R thing, trust me - in 2016 and 2017, them not using me and Izzy, that would have been the perfect excuse for me to go off and start drinking and drugging. I did that the last time - last time they threw me under the bus, I did do that, because my heart was broken. Now I'm stronger; I practice the four agreements; and I was able to get through this. And now, I'm going to start playing again." Check out the full interview here