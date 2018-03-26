|
Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'
(Radio.com) Jason Aldean will rock you. He might rap a little, too. The country star has releases a new song, "Gettin' Warmed Up," a high-energy rocker that features Aldean grabbing the mic and spitting a rap verse amidst the wall of guitars. Aldean shared the new track with an accompanying promotional music video revealing the singer producing the track in a recording studio mixed with live concert footage. "Gettin' Warmed Up" is the latest reveal from Aldean's forthcoming full-length, Rearview Town, due to debut on April 13. Check it out the brand new clip here.
