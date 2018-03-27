|
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
.
Needtobreathe have announced that they are hitting the road this summer for a North American tour in support of their forthcoming release "Forever On Your Side (Niles City Sound Sessions)". The new collection, featuring the brand new single "Bridges Burn", is set to be released on July 13th and the band will be launching their supporting Forever On Your Side Tour on August 10th. The trek will visit 37-cities beginning with New Braunfels, Texas at the Whitewater Amphitheater with the tour set to conclude on October 7th at the Volvo Car Stadium in Daniel Island, S.C. The band had this to say, "Coming off of one of the most adventurous records we've ever made, followed by two of the most challenging and ambitious tours we've ever put together, we wanted our next project to be something that took us even further out on a limb. These new songs document the season we're in as a band right now. We're extremely proud of it and wanted to put it out as fast as possible." Forever On Your Side Tour Dates:
The new collection, featuring the brand new single "Bridges Burn", is set to be released on July 13th and the band will be launching their supporting Forever On Your Side Tour on August 10th.
The trek will visit 37-cities beginning with New Braunfels, Texas at the Whitewater Amphitheater with the tour set to conclude on October 7th at the Volvo Car Stadium in Daniel Island, S.C.
The band had this to say, "Coming off of one of the most adventurous records we've ever made, followed by two of the most challenging and ambitious tours we've ever put together, we wanted our next project to be something that took us even further out on a limb. These new songs document the season we're in as a band right now. We're extremely proud of it and wanted to put it out as fast as possible."
Forever On Your Side Tour Dates: