Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour

The new collection, featuring the brand new single "Bridges Burn", is set to be released on July 13th and the band will be launching their supporting Forever On Your Side Tour on August 10th.

The trek will visit 37-cities beginning with New Braunfels, Texas at the Whitewater Amphitheater with the tour set to conclude on October 7th at the Volvo Car Stadium in Daniel Island, S.C.

The band had this to say, "Coming off of one of the most adventurous records we've ever made, followed by two of the most challenging and ambitious tours we've ever put together, we wanted our next project to be something that took us even further out on a limb. These new songs document the season we're in as a band right now. We're extremely proud of it and wanted to put it out as fast as possible."

Forever On Your Side Tour Dates:

Friday, Aug. 10 - Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, Texas

Saturday, Aug. 11 - Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Sunday, Aug. 12 - Mud Island Amphitheater, Memphis, Tenn.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, Mich.

Wednesday, Aug. 15 - RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON

Friday, Aug. 17 - The Anthem, Washington, DC

Saturday, Aug. 18 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, Mass.

Sunday, Aug. 19 - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, Pa.

Tuesday, Aug. 21 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, N.C.

Wednesday, Aug. 22 - Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, N.C.

Friday, Aug. 24 - Verizon Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Ga.

Saturday, Aug. 25 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, Tenn.

Sunday, Aug. 26 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wednesday, Sept. 5 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, Sept. 7 - The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.

Saturday, Sept. 8 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Ill.

Sunday, Sept. 9 - Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, Mo.

Monday, Sept. 10 - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln, Neb.-

Wednesday, Sept. 12 - Red Rocks, Morrison, Colo.-

Friday, Sept. 14 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

Saturday, Sept. 15 - WaMu Theater, Seattle, Wash.

Sunday, Sept. 16 - Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre, Abbotsford, BC

Tuesday, Sept. 18 - The Fox, Oakland, Calif.-

Wednesday, Sept. 19 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, Calif.-

Friday, Sept. 21 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, Calif.

Saturday, Sept. 22 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 23 - Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, Ariz.

Thursday, Sept. 27 - Walmart AMP, Rogers, Ark.

Friday, Sept. 28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

Saturday, Sept. 29 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas

Sunday, Sept. 30 - The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, Ala.

Tuesday, Oct. 2 - Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Fla.

Thursday, Oct. 4 - Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Ala.

Friday, Oct. 5 - Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday, Oct. 6 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Sunday, Oct. 7 - Volvo Car Stadium, Daniel Island, S.C.