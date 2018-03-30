Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

The clip shows the Nashville artist working on the mural from start to finish. A lifelong fan of the singer himself, Guion shared his gratitude for the project.

"I finished another panel out at The Grand Ole Opry!" he captions a clip on his personal Instagram account. "8'x8' paint on plywood. Like everyone on the planet, I have loved Dolly my whole life. Thank you @opry."

Parton is a longtime Opry performer. She made her Opry debut when she was just 10 years old and became a member in 1969. Watch the clip here.