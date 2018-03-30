|
The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'
.
(Radio.com) Julian Casablancas wants to rock you. The Strokes singer's other band, The Voidz, have shared a brand new song, "Pyramid of Bones." The song is taken from The Voidz' new album, Virtue, which debuts today (March 30) and come courtesy of a music video that features some trippy animation. The heavy and hard-driving new track features a kicky guitar reminiscent of latter-day Strokes with Casablancas' vocals treated in a way that recalls classic Marilyn Manson-meets-Ozzy Osbourne. The chorus features a crunchy guitar riff that borders on Black Sabbath-style metal. There's a lot going on that's compressed into the four-and-a-half minute song. Check it out here.
