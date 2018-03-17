Neil Young Announces 'Paradox' Soundtrack Album

Produced by Young and John Hanlon, the project presents music from the singer in multiple configurations: with the band; with an Orchestra recorded on the MGM Soundstage; backed by Jim Keltner, Paul Bushnell and Joe Yankee; and, performing several solo electric guitar passages.

Written and directed by Daryl Hannah, "Paradox" is billed as a fantasy western that sees a band of cowboys and outlaws pass the days hiding out in the mountains, digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic; Young plays the "Man In The Black Hat" alongside Promise Of The Real members Micah Nelson "The "Particle Kid") and Lukas Nelson ("Jail Time").

"Paradox" will see its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX on March 15 before appearing on Netflix on March 23 and in a limited theatrical release.

Beyond the film soundtrack, Young will issue "Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live", a recording from a series of September 1973 shows at the famous Los Angeles club, in April. Read more - here.