Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

The band will be entering Graphic Nature Studios with Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) to record the new album which they hope to release in late summer or early fall under their brand new deal with Century Media Records.

The group had this to say about their new deal, "For three decades Century Media have been a highly trusted and leading force in Heavy music and we are proud to further our partnership with them to a Worldwide level." Read more - here.