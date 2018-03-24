|
Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album (Week in Review)
.
Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album was a top story on Wednesday: Unearth announced last week that they have recruited Killswitch Engage's Adam D. to record the drum tracks on their forthcoming follow up album to their 2014 effort "Watchers of Rule". The band will be entering Graphic Nature Studios with Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) to record the new album which they hope to release in late summer or early fall under their brand new deal with Century Media Records. The group had this to say about their new deal, "For three decades Century Media have been a highly trusted and leading force in Heavy music and we are proud to further our partnership with them to a Worldwide level." Read more - here.
The band will be entering Graphic Nature Studios with Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Body Count, Gojira, Thy Art Is Murder, Silent Planet) to record the new album which they hope to release in late summer or early fall under their brand new deal with Century Media Records.
The group had this to say about their new deal, "For three decades Century Media have been a highly trusted and leading force in Heavy music and we are proud to further our partnership with them to a Worldwide level." Read more - here.