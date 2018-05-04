News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years
05-04-2018
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest delivered the first performance in 35 years of their 1976 classic, "Tyrant", at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX on May 1, and video from the show is streaming online.

The tune originally appeared on Judas Priest's second album, "Sad Wings Of Destiny", which earned the distinction of being their first record to chart when it peaked at No. 48 in the UK; it later surfaced to wider acclaim with its inclusion on the 1978 live package "Unleashed In The East."

The San Antonio concert marked the final date of the UK band's spring tour of North America in support of their 18th album, "Firepower." The project earned Judas Priest their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while also scoring their first UK Top 10 album in 38 years with a No. 5 entry on the Offical Charts.

Guitarist Glenn Tipton rejoined his bandmates for the encores in San Antonio, following news of his recent retirement from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and his recommendation to add "Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap to the lineup in his place.

Tipton, who has made several appearances during the spring trek, was on board for the classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight." Watch video of the "Tyrant" performance and the encores with Tipton here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

