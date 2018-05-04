|
Meshuggah To Rock The Metal Hammer Golden Gods
.
Meshuggah have been confirmed as a performer at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods event which is set to take place at the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 11th. Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade shared this excitement about the perfomrnace, "Meshuggah. At an awards show. MESHUGGAH. AT AN AWARDS SHOW. "The Metal Hammer Golden Gods is all about creating true, once-in-a-lifetime spectacles, and this is gonna be one for the history books. Get ready for one of the greatest bands in metal to blow the roof clean off the Indigo on June 11." Read more here.
