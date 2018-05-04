Meshuggah To Rock The Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade shared this excitement about the perfomrnace, "Meshuggah. At an awards show. MESHUGGAH. AT AN AWARDS SHOW.

"The Metal Hammer Golden Gods is all about creating true, once-in-a-lifetime spectacles, and this is gonna be one for the history books. Get ready for one of the greatest bands in metal to blow the roof clean off the Indigo on June 11." Read more here.