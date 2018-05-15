News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival
05-15-2018
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have revealed the lineup for Cal Jam 18, their self-curated festival set for October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino, CA's Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds.

With the Foos set to headline on the event's main day on Saturday, October 6, the band will be joined by a host of acts including Iggy Pop and his Post Pop Depression band, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, Deer Tick and many more.

The event will kick off on the evening of Friday, October 5 with a headlining performance by Billy Idol, a comedy set by Bridget Everett, the Mexican Morrissey tribute act Mexrrissey, a comedy tent curated by Dave Grohl's cousin and comedian Tim Hanlon, and more. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

