Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

With the Foos set to headline on the event's main day on Saturday, October 6, the band will be joined by a host of acts including Iggy Pop and his Post Pop Depression band, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, Deer Tick and many more.

The event will kick off on the evening of Friday, October 5 with a headlining performance by Billy Idol, a comedy set by Bridget Everett, the Mexican Morrissey tribute act Mexrrissey, a comedy tent curated by Dave Grohl's cousin and comedian Tim Hanlon, and more. Read more here.