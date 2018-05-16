3 Years Hollow Release Lyric Video For New Single

Frontman Jose Urquiza had the following to say about the new track, "For us, 'You and I' was more or less a Thank You to our fans that have supported us over the years.

"This band has a new attitude and our past experiences have become the writing fuel for a new album that will break all the previous molds of what 3YH was. The break we took the last few years was much needed but we're incredibly excited to be writing together again." Watch the video here.