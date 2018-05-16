News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live 2 CD and DVD Set Announce
05-16-2018
.
Carl Palmer

(Chipster) BMG have announced that they will be releasing the Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live 2 CD & DVD digipack on June 29th. We were sent the following details

A new, 2-disc digipack release from Carl Palmer, perhaps the most highly rated drummer in the world alive today and sole surviving member of prog rock giants Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Pre order it here.

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Live encompasses two outstanding Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy shows captured on CD and DVD and presented in a deluxe booklet with sleeve notes by Carl Palmer.

Live in New York 2014 CD: Recorded on 25th November 2015, this masterclass of a performance includes a full-length version of ELP's 'Tarkus' played alongside 'Mars, Toccata and Fugue in D Minor', 'The God Of War / 21st Century Schizoid Man', 'Knife-Edge', 'Trilogy' and more, performed before a sell-out crowd at New York's Tralf Music Hall.

Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson Live Miami 2016 DVD: A 2 hour long complete and spectacular tribute show to Keith Emerson, featuring special guests: Steve Hackett (Genesis), Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) and David Frangioni. Recorded at Olympia Theater Miami on 24th June 2016, the show includes much loved ELP classics such as 'Bitches Crystal','Hoedown', 'Karn Evil 9' (Welcome Back My Friends), 'Romeo & Juliet', 'Fanfare For The Common Man', 'Jerusalem' and 'The Barbarian'.

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy was formed in 2001 and comprises Carl Palmer alongside the prodigal talents of Simon Fitzpatrick on guitar and Paul Bielatowicz on bass. This power trio are taking classic ELP works and reconstructing them with drums, bass & guitar rather than replicating the unique keyboard/synth work of the great Keith Emerson. The line-up injects new life into both ELP and ELP related favourites such as 'Hoedown', 'Peter Gunn', 'The Barbarian', 'Knife-Edge', 'Pictures At An Exhibition', 'Lucky Man', 'Fanfare For The Common Man' and King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man'. "It's metal prog-rock playing Emerson, Lake and Palmer," Carl says. "It's original and unique, and that's important to me." The trio's dynamic live show has proved a triumphant success with sold-out world tours, festival appearances and rave reviews.

Crowned 'Prog God of 2017', Carl Palmer is taking the ELP legacy forward throughout 2018 in new directions, whilst showcasing his immeasurable talents as one of the great technical drummers alive today. Says Carl, "My philosophy is very simple; if I keep on improving, which I am at the moment, or I can't improve but can maintain a standard, then I will carry on. The minute I can't do that, then I'm gone."

Tracklist

CD: TRALF MUSIC HALL BUFFALO, NEW YORK, U.S.A., 25TH NOVEMBER 2014

Rondeau Des Indes Galantes / Ride Of The Valkyries
Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
Mars, The God Of War / 21st Century Schizoid Man
Tarkus (Full Version)
America
Knife-Edge
Trilogy (Short Version)

CD running time: 48 mins. CD album previously unavailable digitally
DVD: PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION - A TRIBUTE TO KEITH EMERSON. OLYMPIA THEATER,
MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A., 24TH JUNE 2016. SPECIAL GUESTS: STEVE HACKETT, MARK STEIN
& DAVID FRANGIONI

1. Introduction
2. Peter Gunn
3. Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends)
4. The Barbarian
5. Bitches Crystal
6. Jerusalem
7. Romeo & Juliet
8. 21st Century Schizoid Man
9. Clair De Lune
10. Knife-Edge
11. Hoedown
12. Take A Pebble
13. Carmina Burana
14. Pictures At An Exhibition
15. Fanfare For The Common Man / Drum Solo
16. Nutrocker

Bonus footage:
17. Behind The Scenes At The Tribute For Keith Emerson

DVD running time: 2hrs 4 mins

Chipster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Carl Palmer MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Carl Palmer T-shirts and Posters

More Carl Palmer News

advertisement


