Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

The 2018 shows mark the follow-up to the pair's "Twins Of Evil" tour which took place in 2012, with the rockers exclaiming, "They said it couldn't happen again!"

The 29-date summer series - which will begin in Detroit, MI on July 11 - mixes headline shows with festival appearances at Wisconsin's Rock USA event on July 13, Heavy Montreal on July 28 and Maine's Impact Music Festival on July 29.

Zombie's most recent studio release is 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser", while Manson continues to perform behind 2017's "Heaven Upside Down." Watch the video here.