News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video
05-21-2018
.
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have released a rock star-filled music video for their new single, "Dance Macabre". The song comes from the forthcoming album "Prequelle," which is set to hit stores on June 1st.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Pantera legend Phil Anselmo, Chino Moreno of Deftones and Chris Jericho are just some of the rockers featured in a unique video compiled from a series of clips on Instagram, with each jamming out to the latest preview of the Swedish band's fourth record.

Ghost recorded "Prequelle" with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. The set marks the group's first record with new singer Cardinal Copia, who officially replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III in the lineup following his work on the band's third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Ghost Announce First Arena Dates and Reveal Where Papas Go

Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album Details

Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys'

Dew-Scented Breaking Up After Farewell Show This Fall

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'Letting You Go'

Jonathan Davis Wants To Create Dark, Metal Musical

Chelsea Grin Reveal 'Eternal Nightmare' Details

Singled Out: Lifecurse's Buzzard Bait

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

- more

Page Too News Stories
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.