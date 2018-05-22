Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Releases 'Final Resolve' Video

The band lineup is highlighted by former Slipknot star Joey Jordison, Dragonforce's Frederic Leclercq and Mayhem's Attila Csihar but the latter is not featured in the new video.

The band explained, "Attila is still a member of Sinsaenum," says Leclercq. "He contributed to some backing vocals and lyrics but basically had to step out of this album/tour cycle. Nevertheless, he is still one of us. We have his full 'blessings' on the new recordings - we were in constant communication during the recording of Repulsion... and Sean [Zatorsky] did an amazing job on vocals."

Leclercq added this about the new song and upcoming album, "It is still death metal, it's undeniable. But we found it interesting to mix it with other elements that we all like. This is only one aspect of the album and what Sinsaenum is about - 'Final Resolve' is just an obvious first single due to its catchiness. Because yes, it is possible to play death metal and be catchy [laughs]." Watch the video here.