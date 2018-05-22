News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album
05-22-2018
.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament revealed that despite the band recently releasing a new single, they have not yet really gotten to work on their new album and they are not pressuring themselves to do so.

The band surprised fans back in March with the release of the song "Can't Deny Me", which led to speculation that the group's forthcoming album would be coming soon.

Ament was asked for an update on the new record during a radio interview and responded, "I wish I had an answer for you. We have a bunch of stuff that's sort of partly written. Unfortunately, we have rehearsals coming up for Europe and the shows this summer, so it's in a little bit of a limbo state right now. We still need to record it; we haven't really recorded anything. But [there are] a lot of ideas.

He then added, "We've sort of been telling ourselves that we weren't gonna put a ton of pressure on the situation. We really wanna make something great, and we wanna have the freedom to live with some of these ideas for a while and then maybe record them in a different way. We're sort of exploring all sorts of different things right now. So I think it bodes well for whatever the next album is."

Pearl Jam MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Releases 'Safe In The Car' Video

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

- more

Page Too News Stories
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.