Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats
05-24-2018
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge revealed in a new interview that the band's new single "Rats" was inspired by the classic Ozzy Osbourne song "I Don't Know".

The band is gearing up to release their new album "Prequelle" on June 1st and released "Rats" as the lead single last month. Forge was asked about the song during an interview with Rock 105 in Chattanooga.

He had this to say, "I wanted a big opening track and, to be super-specific, even though I wasn't trying to mimic that exact song, the feeling that I wanted with the song was... There was a broadcast from the Moscow [Music] Peace Fest in 1989, and when Ozzy Osbourne started his show, he played 'I Don't Know'. It just had a spectacular opening-track flow over it that I really wanted on this album.

"Obviously, there was going to be this sort of 'Black Celebration' intro, but, then when it erupted, it was important it had sort of an immediate gallop to it. It ended up being a good thing. I was very adamant about... The previous records that we have done, the full-lengths, have always began with sort of a weird track that has that sort of odd triplet-y signature that I like, but it's not necessarily a good 'Uh!' Usually, our shows, the 500 first of them, began with that sort of track that puts the crowd into a little bit of 'Wait for it, wait for it, wait for it…' then, about the third or fifth song, we loosened up. That is cool from one aspect, but I definitely wanted to change that up on the previous EP when we added 'Square Hammer', because we needed an opening track."

