Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

The new song can be streamed here. "Generation Rx" was produced by Zakk Cervini and the band's Benji Madden. He and his brother Joel had this to say, "At the beginning of the year, we were reflecting a lot.

"We just played a memorial service in honor of Lil Peep. We were thinking of that. Our generation was the first to have so many ways to deal with pain. Throughout this century, we've seen the whole opioid crisis get worse. We wondered if we were really doing our part. We wanted to bet back out there on the battlefield and spread insight, share experience, and give anything we could to improve lives.

"The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums. This is the album we've been waiting 15 years to create."