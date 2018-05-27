Tarja Turunen Announces 'Act II' Live Package

The new release if the follow up to her 2012 live release "Act I: Live in Rosario" and will offered via 2CD digipak, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition mediabook 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital formats.

It will feature two chapters. The first filmed at London's Metropolis Studios in June of 2016 and the second captured during her show in Milan at the Teatro della Luna Allago from November of 2016 including an acoustic set.

Tarja: Act II DVD & Blu-ray contents

Filmed at London's Metropolis Studios, June 6, 2016

1. No Bitter End

2. Eagle Eye

3. Sing For Me

4. Love To Hate

5. The Living End

6. Medusa

7. Calling From The Wild

8. Victim Of Ritual

9. Die Alive

10. Innocence

11. Until My Last Breath

12. Too Many

Filmed at Milan's Teatro della Luna Assago on November 29, 2016

1. Against The Odds

2. No Bitter End

3. 500 Letters

4. Eagle Eye

5. Demons In You

6. Lucid Dreamer

7. Shameless

8. The Living End

9. Calling From The Wild

10. Supremacy

11. Tutankhamen, Ever Dream, The Riddler

12. Slaying the Dreamer

13. Goldfinger

14. Deliverance

Acoustic Set

1. Until Silence

2. The Reign

3. Mystique Voyage

4. House of Wax

5. I Walk Alone

6. Love To Hate

7. Victim of Ritual

8. Undertaker

9. Too Many

10. Innocence

11. Die Alive

12. Until My Last Breath

Bonus:

Interviews with Tarja and band members

PhotoGallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans

PhotoGallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe