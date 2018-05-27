News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tarja Turunen Announces 'Act II' Live Package
05-27-2018
.
Tarja Turunen

Former Nightwish frontwoman Tarja Turunen has announced that she will be releasing a brand new live package that will be called "Act II" on July 27th.

The new release if the follow up to her 2012 live release "Act I: Live in Rosario" and will offered via 2CD digipak, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray, limited edition mediabook 2CD/2Blu-ray and on digital formats.

It will feature two chapters. The first filmed at London's Metropolis Studios in June of 2016 and the second captured during her show in Milan at the Teatro della Luna Allago from November of 2016 including an acoustic set.

Tarja: Act II DVD & Blu-ray contents
Filmed at London's Metropolis Studios, June 6, 2016

1. No Bitter End
2. Eagle Eye
3. Sing For Me
4. Love To Hate
5. The Living End
6. Medusa
7. Calling From The Wild
8. Victim Of Ritual
9. Die Alive
10. Innocence
11. Until My Last Breath
12. Too Many

Filmed at Milan's Teatro della Luna Assago on November 29, 2016

1. Against The Odds
2. No Bitter End
3. 500 Letters
4. Eagle Eye
5. Demons In You
6. Lucid Dreamer
7. Shameless
8. The Living End
9. Calling From The Wild
10. Supremacy
11. Tutankhamen, Ever Dream, The Riddler
12. Slaying the Dreamer
13. Goldfinger
14. Deliverance

Acoustic Set
1. Until Silence
2. The Reign
3. Mystique Voyage
4. House of Wax
5. I Walk Alone
6. Love To Hate
7. Victim of Ritual
8. Undertaker
9. Too Many
10. Innocence
11. Die Alive
12. Until My Last Breath

Bonus:
Interviews with Tarja and band members
PhotoGallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans
PhotoGallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe

Share this article
