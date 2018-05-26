The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

The band will be releasing their new album "Songs For The End" later this year along with an accompanying visual album. Lead singer Greta Valenti had this to say about the new track, "We wanted to release 'Obey' first as it is the most direct message with kind of an ominous warning to it.

"The song itself has a very fun swagger, but with an underlining sort of biblical warning to it all. It's also a tribute to John Carpenters's film They Live and George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead but brought into today's environment of social media and these screens that we get sucked into." Watch the video here.