NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour

Tour poster

Punk legends NOFX have announced the initial dates for their farewell tour that will find the band visiting 40 cities across the world, where they will perform a set of 40 songs a night.

Ashton-Magnuson sent over these details: NOFX is known as one of the world's most controversial and significant punk bands of their time. They are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and their final tour will be no different.

The dream team of NOFX and Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival has reunited to curate the first wave of announced tour dates in the United States.

The forty cities around the world tour begins on April 22nd in Austin, TX, and concludes in October 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. NOFX will perform forty songs a night, including full albums and rarities, plus they will never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.

Fat Mike adds, "This is not a final tour like Motley Crue or Black Sabbath...These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts...With all our joy...And then we are done. We are done done."

NOFX Final Tour commences with a massive 21+ punk rock and beer weekend camping festival at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas, on April 22 and 23rd that will feature special guests Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Get Dead, Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Bombpops, PEARS, Pi-ata Protest and more.

Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. Options include single day, the Bro Bundle, VIP, and more including a digital download of each show with ticket purchase.

Initial tour dates are as follows, with more European dates, venues, and lineups to be announced soon:

April 22 & 23: Austin, TX - Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

May 13: San Diego, CA

May 19-20: Barcelona, Spain

June 2: Linz, Austria

June 24 & 25: Columbus, OH (campout)

July 22 & 23: Tacoma, WA

September 16: San Francisco, CA

September 30: St. Petersburg, FL

Related Stories

NOFX's Fat Mike Launches Bottles To The Ground

Fat Mike's Codefendants Deliver 'Suicide By Pigs'

August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video

News > NOFX