NOFX Add More Dates To Farewell Tour

(AM Media) 15 additional shows in 8 North American cities have been announced for the NOFX Final Tour, including the last NOFX shows ever--October 4, 5 and 6, 2024, in Los Angeles at San Pedro's Berth 46. Tickets for these new tour dates go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. Options include single day, the Bro Bundle, VIP, and more, including a digital download of each show with ticket purchase.

The in-progress forty cities around the world tour began on April 22, 2023 in Austin, TX. The trek includes shows in Australia in January, Europe in May and June, and the April - October 2024 North American dates. NOFX will perform forty songs a night, including full albums and rarities at all shows during the NOFX Final Tour. Plus, they will never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.

Influential punk band NOFX--Fat Mike (vocalist/bassist), guitarists Eric Melvin and El Hefe, drummer "Smelly" Eric Sandin--is known as one of the world's most controversial and significant punk bands of their time. NOFX formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and went on to sell over 6 million records worldwide, including two records that went gold in the US and Canada. They are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and their final tour is no different.

Fat Mike said, "We've played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it...we're a bit tired. One thing I know in my heart...this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I've never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited..."

NOFX has again partnered with Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to curate and produce the North American NOFX Final Tour events. Most dates feature craft beer and craft beverage tasting for festival patrons 21+ from Noon - 3:00 PM.

"Working with NOFX as their U.S. promoter for these many years has been the highlight of my professional career," Collins said. "The friendships between the BHHP and NOFX crew that have developed over the years will continue long after these shows have gone and the last chords are played. This final year of NOFX will be one of joy, celebration and tears...I can't wait to make some final memories with NOFX and send them off into whatever is next for each of these talented and exceptional dudes!"

The newly announced tour dates for NOFX Final Tour are as follows:

Saturday April 6, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island

Sunday, April 13, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Pioneer Park *

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Park

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Park

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Stockyards

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Stockyards

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Fan Park at Ice District

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Fan Park at Ice District

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Parc Olympique

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Parc Olympique

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Brockton (Boston), MA - Campanelli Stadium

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Brockton (Boston), MA - Campanelli Stadium

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46

Sunday, October 6, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46

* No craft beer tasting at this event.

