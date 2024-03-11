NOFX To Rock Different Albums At The O2 Academy Brixton

(Academy Music Group) As legendary punk rock band NOFX wind up their time on this planet after 40 years, Fat Mike and co. have announced two very special London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June 2024. These dates will see the band play three different albums each night, and form part of their final, farewell tour dates - where they'll perform at the iconic London venue, two decades since their very first appearance there.
On Tuesday 11 June, the band will perform Punk In Drublic, Wolves in Wolves' Clothing and Pump Up, with support from Descendents, Codefendants, Pulley and Last Hounds, while on Wednesday 12 June they'll play So Long & Thanks, White Trash and The Decline, with support from Circle Jerks, SNUFF, The Meffs and The Last Gang.
Renowned as one of the world's most controversial and significant punk bands of their era, they are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and the second leg of their final tour will be no different. NOFX will deliver about forty songs each night, encompassing different albums and rarities, and they will make sure to never repeat a setlist to guarantee that each performance is unique.
The announcement follows the release of new music from the band - their latest single 'I'm A Rat' is out now, and is taken from their upcoming album Half Album, which is due for release on Friday 19 April via Fat Wreck Chords. "Was it worth it? Was it worth spending five years finishing the five songs on my double album project that I thought were the worst of the bunch?" asks Fat Mike. "Was it a good idea to spend so much time raising the runts of the litter? Was it an error in judgement when I wrote a song about the magnitude of my arrogance? I think the answers to all of these rhetorical questions might be found by listening to this half-sided album... but I seriously doubt it."
