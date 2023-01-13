All Time Low Announce Tell Me I'm Alive Album With New Video

All Time Low have announced their brand new album, "Tell Me I'm Alive," by releasing a Alex Gaskarth and Djay Brawner directed video for the album's title track.
"Tell Me I'm Alive" is the second song to be released from the upcoming album ahead of the record's March 17th release date, following "Sleepwalking" which marked the band's first new release since 2021.
The band also announced two special upcoming shows. For the first time, they will headline the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on Tuesday, May 23, and on Thursday, May 18, they will perform a one-of-a-kind, stripped down set with surprise guests at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, February 20.
Furthermore, All Time Low recently announced a special one-off headline show at London's iconic Wembley Arena which will take place on Friday, March 17.
All Time Low Return With 'Sleepwalking' Video
All Time Low Expand 2021 Tour Plans
All Time Low Share 'Once In A Lifetime' Video
All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort Tour
Rolling Stones Share 'Wild Horses' Video From GRRR Live!
Animals As Leaders Share 'Red Miso' Video as Parrhesia Goes Dobly Atmos
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Premiering On St. Patrick's Day
All Time Low Announce Tell Me I'm Alive Album With New Video
Dierks Bentley Premieres 'Same Ol' Me' Video Details New Album
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover