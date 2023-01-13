Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover

Nimrod 25 cover art

(Warner) Green Day have shared the previously unreleased cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison" today, which the band demo'd while recording of their "Nimrod" album in 1997.

The cover song is being released as a part of the "Nimrod 25 - 25th Anniversary Edition" box set, that will be hitting stores on January 27th, 2023.

Nimrod 25 includes the original album, one disc of previously unreleased demos, and a live set from Philadelphia's Electric Factory recorded on November 14, 1997 one month after Nimrod's release.

The 20-song live set includes several songs from Nimrod, plus fan favorites from their previous albums and singles. The 14 track demos disc includes two unreleased Green Day songs ("You Irritate Me" and "Tre Polka"). Watch the visualizer below:

Related Stories

Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'

Green Day Share Live 'Nice Guys Finish Last' Video

Green Day and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Top Innings Festival Lineup

Green Day Stream Rarity From Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition

News > Green Day